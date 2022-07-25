Admiral Khalid Mir elected KCFR head

Admiral Khalid Mir has been elected as chairman of the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR). The election for the council’s office bearers was conducted during the KCFR’s annual general meeting that was held at a local club.

After the secretary general’s and the treasurer’s reports, the then chairman Ikram Sehgal concluded the meeting. While all the members of the board of governors as well as other KCFR members insisted that Sehgal continue for one more term, he stayed with his decision to step down.

Sehgal thanked all the members profusely for their tremendous support throughout the tenure of the outgoing board of governors. In particular, he praised Secretary General Commodore Sadeed Malik for his outstanding work. Election was then conducted with Lt Gen Moinuddin Haider, former KCFR chairman, as the chief election commissioner. The members unanimously elected Admiral Khalid Mir unopposed as the chairman as well as all the candidates for office bearers. For his services to the KCFR, outgoing chairman Sehgal was then unanimously elected as the patron-in-chief of the council.

Those who oversaw the election included former chief of naval staff Admiral Shahid Karimullah, former State Bank of Pakistan governor Dr Ishrat Husain and former MNA Khadim Ali Shah.