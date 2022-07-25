Three teenagers among seven people suffer gunshot wounds

Three teenagers among seven people suffered gunshot wounds in different parts of Karachi on Sunday. According to police sources, three of the victims were injured during mugging attempts, three others were hit by stray bullets and one was hurt in a clash.

Nineteen-year-old Kamran was wounded in the Memon Goth area. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said the young man was injured after he resisted an attempt to mug him.

Similarly, Nasir, 27, was injured after he resisted an attempt to mug him in the Landhi area, while Arsalan, 32, was injured after he resisted an attempt to mug him in the SITE Super Highway area. Arsalan was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

In Lyari, a teenage boy identified as Shahzaib was wounded after a stray bullet hit him in the Chakiwara area. He was taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

Similarly, a 54-year-old man identified as Arshad was injured in the New Karachi area. Police said the man was injured after a stray bullet hit him. He was taken to ASH.

Moreover, 18-year-old Sahil, son of Michael John, was injured after a stray bullet hit him in the Taiser Town area of Surjani Town. He was taken to ASH.

In another incident, a man identified as Waqar was wounded after he was shot during a clash that took place in the Nazimabad area. He was taken to ASH.

Man booked for murder

A teenage woman’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her husband’s house in Karachi’s Korangi area on Sunday. After the woman’s family raised suspicions against her spouse, police booked him for the death.

According to details, after receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the house and took the woman’s body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy.

She was identified as 18-year-old Mahnoor, daughter of Rizwan Rajpoot. Her father claimed that her husband Faiz had murdered her and then hanged her body from the ceiling fan to change the nature of the incident. Faiz and Mahnoor had got married around three years ago.

The woman’s husband, however, claimed that he had left the house after a disagreement with his wife over a family dispute, and that she had committed suicide. Police said that a murder case would be registered against Faiz on the complaint of the woman’s family.

Separately, a man identified as Abdul Khaliq, 35, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the Ghazi Goth area near the Super Highway. His body was taken to the JPMC. Police claimed that he had committed suicide over financial issues.