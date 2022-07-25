CM claims all-out efforts being made for rainwater drainage

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his cabinet members and the chief secretary visited low-lying localities and Old City areas of Karachi after it started raining heavily on Sunday.

According to a statement, the CM inspected flow of storm waters drains and installation of cesspool machines.

He also directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation administrator to install heavy pumping machines in those areas of DHA where rainwater had accumulated.

Shah visited the drain at the Shaheen Complex and inspected its flow towards Clifton. He also had a cesspool machine installed on Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road to dispose of the rainwater accumulated on the thoroughfare.

On II Chundrigar Road, the CM visited the drain at the City station and inspected its flow. As the flow at the Habib Bank Plaza was slow, he ordered deployment of a mobile pumping system to speed up the flow of the rainwater.

At the Merewether Tower, the CM discovered that it was usually submerged due to the choking of storm water drains running along the Karachi Stock Exchange building and KPT warehouses. The CM directed the water board to install two suction systems — one at the low-lying area of Tower and the other at the backside of the KPT warehouses — to ensure the drainage of rainwater into the sea towards the Native Jetty Bridge.

After Tower, the CM visited the Imambargah Hussainian Iranian Kharadar, Mithadar, Lea Market and their adjoining areas.

According to the statement, the CM found no standing rainwater in Lyari. Upon his return from Lyari, the team visited Garden East and West areas, after which it went to inspect the underpasses at KPT and Submarine Chowrangi.

Shah also visited different drains passing through Sharea Faisal where the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and other relevant bodies were performing their duties.

Later, at the Provincial Disaster Management Authority’s office, the CM was briefed about the rain monitoring system and rain gauge system installed there. Shah was told that 41mm of rain had been recorded at 18 different stations of the Met Office till then.

Talking to the media at Nursery, the CM assured the people of Karachi that his government was making all-out efforts to dispose of the rainwater in time. “It has been raining since 5am but our relevant officials and top bureaucracy along with their ministers are on the roads to ensure proper disposal of rainwater,” he said.

Shah said that almost all the drains, small and big ones, including those constructed along the main arteries of the city had been cleaned. “I am sure the ongoing third spell of heavy rain would not cause any serious issue,” he said.

The CM said that the people of Karachi had witnessed his government’s performance, sincerity and commitment, due to which the previous downpour did not submerge the city.