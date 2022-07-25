Commuters stuck across city as rainwater floods thoroughfares

The Karachi administration’s hollow claims regarding its preparations to deal with monsoon rains in the city were exposed once again on Sunday after intermittent showers flooded major thoroughfares and other roads and streets of the city, causing hundreds of vehicles to break down as commuters tried to reach their destinations in knee-deep waters.

Parts of Sharea Faisal, one of Karachi’s busiest thoroughfares, was flooded with rainwater but it was removed from the road through suction pumps. However roads of the Saddar area, including II Chundrigar Road, the city’s business hub, remained submerged till late night.

The accumulation of rainwater on Korangi Road hampered the movement of traffic. All the roads surrounding II Chundrigar Road were also inundated making it impossible for any vehicle to ply.

Defence Housing Authority (DHA), one of the most affluent areas of Karachi, was also once again flooded for hours after the downpour.

The power supply to most areas of the city was also cut for several hours. Many areas of DHA were still without power when this story was filed in the late hours of Sunday.

Rainwater also entered houses in many phases of DHA.

Rainwater could not be drained from District South’s old city areas of Kharadar, Mithadar, Boulton Market and Lyari.

The road leading to Korangi from Qayyumabad Chowrangi was completely closed for traffic movement.

Catastrophic situation was witnessed in some areas of Surjani Town where residents had to be rescued.

The entire road between Abdullah Chowk and Do Minute Chowrangi was completely submerged.

Rainwater also accumulated on the M9 motorway from Ayub Goth to Lasi Goth which caused hindrance in the traffic movement and several cars and motorcycle broke down.

Low-lying areas in Gabol Goth and Allah Baksh Goth were also inundated. The rain also created a huge pothole on the Malir River Bridge connecting Quaidabad and Malir 15.

Parts of District Central such as Yaseenabad, Muka Chowk, Ayesha Manzil, Saleem Center, Shadman Town, Nagan Chowrangi, Water Pump and Karimabad were also flooded. Five Star Chowrangi all the way to KDA Chowrangi was completely occupied by rainwater and traffic remained stuck there for hours.

KE statement

The K-Electric (KE) in a press statement said that it ensured uninterrupted power supply to major parts of the city during the ongoing monsoon spell in Karachi.

It claimed that its teams remained vigilant and maintained the stability of KE’s power supply network round the clock.

The power utility stated that during the current rain spell, approximately 170 of its total 1,900 feeders were affected, and a majority of them were deliberately shut down to prevent casualties in areas were prevalence of Kundas was high or where standing rainwater posed safety hazards.

In an incident reported from the Lea Market area, the KE clarified that the unfortunate incident took place inside a house, and the KE infrastructure was not involved in this unfortunate accident.

The power utility stated that in another incident reported from Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 19, initial investigations found that a pole had caught fire reportedly due to a leakage in an SSGC gas pipeline, after which the KE infrastructure was promptly secured by its teams.

With the Met Office forecasting more rains in coming weeks, the KE spokesperson said, “Citizens are advised to continue observing precautionary measures and continue to maintain a safe distance from all electricity infrastructure. Avoid using electrical appliances exposed to rains.”

The power utility said that its social media platforms and KE Live App were the fastest way for the customers to stay connected for guidance and updates.