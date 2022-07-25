A week of bad news

Last week brought a set of bad news in the country. Even though Pervaiz Elahi received majority votes in the CM election, Hamza Shehbaz was declared victorious, resulting in another political crisis. Also, it seems that our politicians, whether from the ruling party or in the opposition, are oblivious to the serious security and economic challenges that Pakistan is currently facing. The rupee’s downward slide against the US dollar continues unabated, causing increased inflation and multiplier adverse effects on the national economy. The State Bank of Pakistan has not taken any corrective measures to check the devaluation of currency. The trade deficit has reached an unprecedented level of $48 billion. Circular debt of the power sector has ballooned to Rs2.467 trillion. Electricity prices have increased once again, making it unaffordable. The power supply also remains highly disturbed. Ordinary people are bearing the brunt of flooding, high inflation, power loadshedding, and non-availability of essential medicines. There are fears, and rightly so, that this situation, if not addressed timely and effectively, can propel political unrest in the country.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad