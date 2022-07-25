Snakes and letters

The way the recent CM run-off polls in the Punjab Assembly were conducted has added yet another dark and unfortunate chapter in the country’s chequered political and constitutional history. Democratic norms dictate that a political party that commands the majority should govern. The PTI’s popular majority was forcefully converted into a minority to help the PML-N retain Pakistan’s most populous province. The PML-Q party head’s secret letter to the deputy speaker, keeping his lawmakers in the dark, is a mockery of the spirit of parliamentary democracy.

The intense bitterness, intolerance and non-cooperation among political rivals has dragged disputes that otherwise ought to be resolved in parliament into the courts’ orbit. This compels the judiciary to intrude into the legislative’s jurisdiction, unbalancing the trichotomy of power as enshrined in the constitution. The fragile economic situation demands political stability. Holding free and fair fresh elections seems the only way the country can avoid plunging into a civil war-like situation.

Asad Aziz

Khushab