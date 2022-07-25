Digitized centres

I work at a National Savings centre and have written about how some employees of the organization are involved in different fraudulent activities. They pay less profit to naive customers, especially financially illiterate widows. This is done through deducting a higher amount of withholding tax and service charges.Even though the finance ministry has directed the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) to expedite the process of automation in all centres, the management is carrying out work at a snails’ pace.

The institution should immediately start the SMS-alert service to send regular updates to customers regarding their monthly profits. The payment of this profit should then be made through only customers’ bank accounts.

Abdul Kareem

Karachi