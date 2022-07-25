The Auqaf department owns a number of shops in Peshawar. These shops are leased out to traders, and a major part of the income from these stores is used to pay for the maintenance, construction, and repair of mosques under the department. Recently, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government decided to review the lease agreements for these shops. Tenants (traders), however, believe that this increase should have been announced after consultation with all stakeholders. They think that increasing rents amid an economic crisis is unjustifiable. The department is putting pressure on traders to increase its revenue. This is wrong.

Increasing the rent of government property will surge the prices of goods and services, resulting in more inflation. Of course, decision-makers in the provincial assembly do not intend to increase inflation and the unemployment rate. They should settle this through negotiations.

Shabbir Hussain Imam

Peshawar