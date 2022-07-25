Imran’s tantrums

This refers to the news report, ‘PTI will not contest polls if CEC not removed: Imran Khan’ (July 22). Just as well that he did not say he would not contest the next elections unless all rival candidates were disqualified/removed. He criticizes just about everyone who does not readily accede to his unreasonable demands. One thinks that if he did not contest the next elections, the nation would not miss much.

Even when he was enjoying formidable strength in the National Assembly, he chose to stay out of it; this is because he feels comfortable only on the streets. This gives him the freedom to incite people. His efficiency can be judged from the fact that despite his 22-year-long struggle, he could not find a suitable person for the Punjab chief minister slot within his party.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi