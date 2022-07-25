Pain in Punjab

Punjab’s jails are over 38 per cent full. Forty-two active prisons have a capacity of 36,000 prisoners, but they are currently housing more than 50,000 people. Many prisoners have been diagnosed with certain life-threatening diseases like AIDS, hepatitis and other infectious diseases. The situation calls for an immediate upgrade of health facilities in prisons. Unfortunately, prison reforms are not a priority of our rulers, who have appeared to have failed miserably on all fronts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should take measures to provide relief to people instead of making empty slogans.

Muhammad Imran ul Haq

Lahore