Search for stability

It seems that the economic meltdown in the country is here to stay. Pakistan is far behind in socio-economic development owing to many factors, including the leadership crisis in the country. Constant political instability, socio-economic unrest, vulnerable law and order, opportunism and incompetency are rampant here.

Dynastic politics within the country for the past three decades has compounded these crises. Pakistan needs stable leadership for its prosperity and development.

Insaf Ali Bangwar

Kandhkot