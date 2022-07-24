PMLQ, PTI leaders condemn ‘minority rule’ in Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders have condemned imposition of minority on the majority in Punjab.
They expressed these views in a joint consultative meeting of the parliamentary leadership of the two parties, held here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, senior leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaf Fawad Chaudhry, Zulfi Bokhari, Sibtain Khan, Ahsan Salim Bariyar, Sardar Nasrullah Dareshk, Chaudhry Shahbaz Hussain, Wasim Badozai, Sohail Zafar Cheema and others.
Members of the Punjab Assembly of the two parties also participated in the meeting.
They said the Punjab Assembly gave a majority decision in favour of Ch Pervaiz Elahi, but it was regrettable that minority members of 179 had been imposed on 186 members.
Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the people and the members of the assembly were standing with Imran Khan in all circumstances.
