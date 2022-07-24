FIA arrests suspect involved in child pornography

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested the accused involved in making immoral and objectionable videos of children.

According to FIA spokesman, the accused involved in making child pornography material has been arrested from Islamabad.

The arrested accused had contact with various groups involved in child pornography.

According to the spokesperson, the accused are involved in selling child pornographic material on the dark web, which has also yielded a large number of objectionable material.

According to local media sources the action was taken on the complaint of the US’s Central Intelli-gence Agency (CIA).

According to reports, the CIA contacted the FIA’s Islamabad office via Interpol and brought to its notice the presence of the suspect in Pakistan following which the Cyber Crime Wing swung into action and took the suspect into custody.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.