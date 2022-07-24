ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Pervaiz Rashid has asked some questions after PTI workers were shown by the media scaling the wall of the Supreme Court Lahore Registry before the party had announced moving the court against the deputy speaker’s ruling in the election of the Punjab chief minister.
In his tweets, he said,” Who are these chosen people? They have jumped over the walls and entered the Supreme Court Lahore Registry at night. Their lawyers also arrived; the registrar was already waiting for their petition to be filed. Is this facility available only to Imrani ladlas (pampered people) and are the contempt of court laws for other Pakistanis?”
