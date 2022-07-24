Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed three terrorists and apprehended four others in two Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) in different areas of North Waziristan.
In the first operation, a high-value terrorist commander was apprehended injured with three other terrorists. In the second operation, three terrorists were killed and weapons, ammunition and IEDs were also recovered.
All the terrorists were affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur group and remained actively involved in activities against security forces, extortion for ransom and killing innocent citizens.
