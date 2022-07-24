President Arif Alvi speaking during the fifth Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) Business Excellence Awards Ceremony on July 22, 2022. Photo: PPI

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday emphasised that state institutions and the media should help create an environment to set up a government that truly represents the people of Pakistan, Geo News reported.

Speaking during the fifth Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) Business Excellence Awards Ceremony, the president elaborated, “Such a government will reflect people’s aspirations and hopes to ensure political and economic stability needed for promoting business, trade, and investment in the country.”

During the ceremony, the president said, “Pakistan can rise within a decade if it strengthens its democracy, establishes a government that is truly representative of its people’s aspirations, and its leadership should make right decisions, curb corruption, uphold justice and promote human rights.”

He said that consultative institutions, trade and investment, and passion are the key ingredients for any nation to become prosperous.

Alvi said that in addition to making the right decisions, and implementing dynamic policies, Pakistan needs to “curb corrupt practices” if it was to become a peaceful, prosperous, progressive and respectable country in the comity of nations. “Pakistan needs to maintain cordial relations with all of its international partners and avoid becoming parties to divisive politics in international relations,” he maintained.