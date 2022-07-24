 
Sunday July 24, 2022
Three of a family die of suffocation

July 24, 2022

MIRANSHAH: Three persons were killed due to suffocation when they were repairing a water pump in a well in Shew tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday. The police said that three cousins identified as Sohail, Javed and Mansoor were repairing a water machine when they fell unconscious due to suffocation in the well.

