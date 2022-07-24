Illness limits Shujaat’s ability to make decisions: Fawad

LAHORE: PTI Senior Vice President and former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry Saturday said PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s ability to make decisions was “limited due to his illness”.

Responding to the last-minute move changing the whole scenario in the Punjab Assembly on Friday, Fawad said Ch Shujaat’s thumb impressions “were taken on a blank paper”, reports Geo.

Lashing out at the Punjab Assembly Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari for rejecting the PML-Q votes, Fawad said he “stole” the people’s mandate. “Senior legal experts believe that the deputy speaker’s ruling is against the Constitution,” he said, adding that the SC should summon Mazari on charges of contempt of court. The PTI leader hoped that the top court would provide them with justice.

Fawad said Mazari’s move was not in line with the ethical values and the Constitution.

Taking a jibe at the PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, whose last-ditch effort paved the way for Hamza to retain the chief minister’s office, Fawad said Pakistan could not bear the brunt of politics of Zardari. Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, Fawad said transfer of power to the minority by ridiculing the majority was unacceptable.

“Occupied imported rulers are trying to grab power in Punjab through fraud and coercion,” he maintained.

Fawad pointed out that the PMLN had 84 seats in the Centre, while PTI with 155 seats was in the opposition.

“In Punjab, PTI and PMLQ have 186 members, while the group with 179 members is trying to occupy power,” he wrote. Referring to the ruling coalition, he alleged that they don’t believe in democracy and mandate, don’t want to talk, adding campaigning against Supreme Court won’t work like this.

He alleged that paid journalists of PML-N strategic cell were currently running a trend against the chief justice and judges of the Supreme Court.

“This process is unacceptable,” he noted. Meanwhile, reacting to the ‘bitter words of the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s lawyer with the judges’, Fawad claimed that PMLN had engaged Irfan Qadir as its lawyer only to abuse the chief justice and judges. “This mafia wants to use its media strategic unit to put pressure on the bench. We condemn attempt to put the Supreme Court under pressure,” he remarked.

Separately, PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill told a news conference that a cabal of crooks did all these illegal and unconstitutional acts in the Punjab Assembly through political maneuvering.