WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden’s Covid symptoms "continue to improve" and he is tolerating treatment well, his White House physician said on Saturday, two days after the 79-year-old tested positive for the virus.

Biden, who is isolating at the White House, completed a second full day of Paxlovid on Friday night, his doctor Kevin O’Connor wrote in a memorandum to the White House press secretary.

Biden continues to experience a sore throat, runny nose, cough and body aches, but they are "less troublesome," O’Connor said.

And his pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature "remain entirely normal." His oxygen saturation "continues to be excellent on room air," while his lungs are "clear," according to O’Connor.