Minister in India’s West Bengal arrested

KOLKATA: India’s financial-crime investigation agency arrested a West Bengal government minister on Saturday for allegedly making money off recruitment for state-run schools, officials said.

Partha Chatterjee, who was education minister in the eastern state for more than five years, was accused of appointing hundreds of teachers and non-teaching staff for money and other forms of bribes, putting them in positions they were not qualified for or had they paid acquire, said an official of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Chatterjee, who holds three ministerial posts, was arrested at his home in the state capital, Kolkata, ED said.

"The minister has been charged under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act," an ED official said. Chatterjee’s lawyer and family could not immediately be reached for comment.