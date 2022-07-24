Senator says JUIF will bring about real change

KHAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) provincial chief Senator Attaur Rahman said on Saturday that tribespeople had rendered great sacrifices for the sake of the nation and country, which will never be forgotten.

Speaking at a party joining meeting, he claimed that the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement led by JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman had ousted the agents of foreign powers - Imran Khan and his cronies - and installed a legitimate government in the country.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl provincial leaders including Abdul Jalil Jan, ex-senator Maulana Abdur Rashid, tehsil chairman Said Badshah, JUIF Mohmand chapter head Mufti Arifullah Haqqani and others also addressed the gathering.

On this occasion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf general secretary for Bajaur tribal district Said Ahmad Jan along with scores of relatives and supporters quit his party and announced joining the JUIF.

Senator Attaur Rahman said that JUIF was a true representative party of tribal people as it always raised its voice for their rights and development.

He said that the JUIF would bring a real change if voted to power.

He called upon the youths to stand against the ‘fake’ narrative and support his party to bring the country back on track to development and prosperity.

The senator said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl was an ideological party, which was striving hard to promote Islamic values, rule of law and justice in the country.

The JUI-F leaders came down hard on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan for his alleged propaganda against the seminaries, Ulema and the mosques.

“All the Ulema in the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rahman successfully sent the PTI-led government packing through politics and constitutional ways,” Maulana Attaur Rahman said, adding that the ex-premier had now started false narratives to fool masses.

He said that they accepted the price-hike and inflation for the time being but would never welcome any government supported by Jews and foreign powers.

He assured that price-hike would be ended soon after the government stabilised the economy and businesses.

He said Imran Khan had ruined every sector of the country, including economy and businesses and even isolated Pakistan in the international community through his flawed policies.

He said that the future was of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and urged the masses to support his party to bring about positive change in the lives of common man and the downtrodden.

The speakers also praised the tribes people for rendering sacrifices against during the war on terrorism and for the defence of the motherland.