Govt committed to promoting agriculture sector: official

MANSEHRA: The provincial government wanted to revive its economy through agricultural research and production, an official said on Saturday.

“The government wants to broaden the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s gross domestic products (GDP) through promoting agriculture sector,” Javed Iqbal Khattak, Director General Irrigation Reforms Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, told a gathering at Baffa Mera area after inaugurating an irrigation channel.