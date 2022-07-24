 
Sunday July 24, 2022
Peshawar

Four injured in firing

By Bureau report
July 24, 2022

PESHAWAR: Four people were wounded when armed men opened fire in a house in Rashid Garhi on Saturday. An official said one Musa along with others entered the house of one Shakir after their children fought with each other.

The armed men opened fire in the house, injuring four people, including a woman. The wounded were taken to a hospital.

