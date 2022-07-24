CM wants arbitrary construction at tourist spots banned

PESHAWAR: In an effort to preserve natural beauty, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed the authorities to ban haphazard construction in tourist areas of the province until finalization of the master plan for the purpose. An official handout said the chief minister directed the relevant officials to finalize the master plan as soon as possible and take steps to functionalize the special purpose development authorities set up for tourist areas.

He said the master plan should be implemented in letter and spirit with the aim to develop these areas on modern lines and preserve natural beauty.

Mahmood Khan directed the quarters concerned to come up with short-term, mid-term and long-term plans to start practical work on new mega developmental schemes in the tourism sector and complete the ongoing ones within the stipulated timelines.

The handout said he was chairing a meeting to review the progress of the tourism sector.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Tourism Muhammad Tahir Orakzai, Secretary Communications and Works Ejaz Ansari and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the high-ups of the Tourism department to work out a strategy within one week’s time to outsource the feasible rest houses and other assets.

The meeting was a briefing about progress on road and infrastructure development projects in tourist areas. It was informed that tenders for 22 kilometres Mankiyal to Baddha Serai Road and 24 kilometers long Thandiani Roads had been issued.

The meeting was told that work on these projects would soon start and be completed at an estimated cost of Rs7.8 billion.

The chair directed the authorities to finalize the prerequisites by the end of this month for the formal groundbreaking of the projects.

It was informed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Projects had been launched with an estimated cost of Rs17 billion with the aim to develop new tourist spots, construct access roads to tourist destinations, rehabilitate the existing tourism infrastructure and enhance the capacity of tourism departments for sustainable development of tourism sector in the province.

It was informed that concept papers and master planning of Integrated Tourism Zones had been cleared by the competent forum, which would soon be handed over to the Culture and Tourism Authority.

Similarly, the Destination Investment Management Plan has been cleared by the competent forum and the same will be handed over to the special purpose development authorities by the end of this month.

The meeting was informed that an amount of Rs1.6 billion had been released to various special purpose development authorities to boost tourism.

The chief minister directed the officials to hold a joint meeting of the stakeholders to resolve tourism related issues.