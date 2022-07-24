Police net 106 beggars from city roads

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Police, during a crackdown against professional beggars, arrested 106 beggars in the last three days to discourage the menace of begging and avoid the risk of road accidents due to jaywalking.

According to a police spokesman, the anti-beggary squads on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi, Waseem Riaz conducted raids in different areas and took action against professional beggars and detained them in different police stations of the city.

Waseem Riaz said that special anti-beggary squads were working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.