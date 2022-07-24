Brothel busted, five arrested

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi District Police have busted a brothel and arrested five persons including three women, allegedly involved in immoral activities.
According to the police spokesman, Wah Cantonment Police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and netted five accused identified as Danish, Haris and three women.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar Rana Abdul Wahab directed the police officers to continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.
