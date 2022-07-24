CDA to acquire 20 more buses for Blue, Green Line services

Islamabad : Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amer Ali Ahmed visited different routes and bus stops of Islamabad Metro Bus Service and announced that 20 more buses would be acquired to cope with the load of passengers on the Blue Line and Green Line.

The chairman and officers of CDA boarded the Orange Bus from N5 Station to G-13 Station. During the visit, the chairman appreciated the work of the horticulture department.

He also issued directions to the concerned formations to ensure the facilitation of specially-abled passengers at bus stops.

Moreover, during the inspection of the Blue and Green Line PIMS Station was visited. Currently, eight buses having the capacity to deal with 5,800 passengers are plying on Blue Line and as many buses with 6,000 passengers are moving on Green Line.

Due to the high passenger load on Green Line and Blue Line instructions were issued to ensure that 20 additional buses may be acquired within one week on the government-to-government contract basis. This will create convenience for the public and facilitate residents of Bhara Kahu and the Koral area.

The chairman instructed the metro team that this is a public service for residents of the city and must be attended to as a calling and with dedication. No lapse will be allowed in this regard, he added.