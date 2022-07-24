399 COVID-19 cases from twin cities in a week

Islamabad : As many as 399 individuals from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last one week that is the highest number of cases reported in a week from the region after the fifth wave of COVID-19 outbreak that faded away in February this year.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals over 50 cases per day on average have been reported from the twin cities in the last one week while in the last 24 hours, as many as 75 individuals have been confirmed positive for the infection from this region of the country. COVID-19, however, has claimed no life from the region in the last one week.

In the last one week, as many as 318 new patients have been reported from ICT and 81 from Rawalpindi district taking the total number of patients so far reported from the region to 180,627 of which 2,363 patients have lost their lives due to the illness.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 66 new patients have been tested positive for the disease in ICT taking tally to 137,073 of which 1,027 patients have died of COVID-19 while the number of active cases from the federal capital has been registered as 1906 on Saturday.

From Rawalpindi district, another nine patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking tally to 43,554 of which 42,123 patients have achieved cure. To date, the virus has claimed a total of 1,336 lives from the district.

The number of active cases from the district was recorded as 95 on Saturday all of which were in isolation at their homes.