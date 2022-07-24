17 vehicles smuggling over 14,000 wheat, flour bags to KP confiscated

Rawalpindi : The District Food Department with the help of local government and police registered 20 FIRs in different police stations against smugglers who wanted to smuggle subsidised wheat and flour bags to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) here on Saturday.

On the directions of Secretary Food (Punjab) and Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Deputy Director (Food) Rawalpindi Region Shahid Yaqoob, District Food Controller (DFC) Waheed Ahmed along with officials of local management and police confiscated 17 big vehicles filled with subsidised wheat and flour bags. The government officials recovered 10,128 wheat bags of 50-kilograms, 3,055 flour bags of 20-kilogram from vehicles going to KP.

Punjab government formed the vigilance cell to stop the movement of wheat and wheat flour to avoid food scarcity in the province.

Punjab government was providing subsidised ‘atta’ for public and 10-kilogram bag is selling at Rs400 in open market shops. But, smugglers were trying to smuggle subsidised ‘atta’ to KP where 10-kilogram bag would sell at Rs800 and a 20-kilogram bag at Rs1600.

The Food Department Rawalpindi Division Deputy Director Shahid Yaqoob said that the department had launched the crackdown on smuggling of wheat and wheat flour in full swing. The operation will remain continued till ending of smuggling, he warned.

He said that it was a big achievement of department that we have confiscated 17 vehicles carrying illegal wheat and flour consisting of 10,128 bags of 50kg wheat and 3,055 bags of 20kg wheat flour. The smugglers wanted to smuggle subsidised wheat and flour to KP, he said.

He said that Secretary Food Nadir Chattha strictly directed us to adopt zero tolerance in this issue. Our vigilance department is very active to point out illegal activities, he said.

He has categorically reiterated department’s resolve to take stern action against such elements involved in illicit activity.

“We will auction the confiscated wheat and flour in the open market to end the shortage of wheat and flour,” he said. He said that the food department has also kept an eye on the movement of the wheat and in this regard, it formed different teams to avoid smuggling.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said that he will establish more check posts here in Rawalpindi and Islamabad to stop wheat and flour smuggling to KP. “We will provide subsidized ‘atta’ to needy public only, he assured. The commissioner has also directed to arrest hoarders who have hoarded wheat and flour in bulk.