 
close
Sunday July 24, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Islamabad

Obituary

July 24, 2022

Rawalpindi : The widow of Raja Muhammad Fazil, and mother of Raja Rifat Mehmood, Raja Nazir Mehmood and Raja Tahir Mehmood, died on Saturday and later laid to rest in Tahli Mohri graveyard, says a press release.

Comments