Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Police, during a crackdown against professional beggars, arrested 106 beggars in the last...
Islamabad : The federal government has set up a helpline where the people will be able to register reports about...
Islamabad : Hospital director of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Khalid Masud has secured a stay order...
Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi District Police have busted a brothel and arrested five persons including three women,...
Although the smell emitting from overflowing dustbins is a common sight in different areas of Rawalpindi but the...
Islamabad : Chairman of the Capital Development Authority Amer Ali Ahmed visited different routes and bus stops of...
Comments