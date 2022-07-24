Open house at HITEC University

Taxila : HITEC University has organised its 8th open house and job fair. Major General Syed Aamer Raza, HI(M), Chairman Board of Governors HITEC University was the chief guest. A total of 119 final year design projects were displayed at the event, says a press release.

Mechanical Engineering Department showcased 48 projects in the autonomous fields of robotics, automotive, defense system, human aid, system and solar technology. The Electrical Engineering department has a total of 37 projects designed for the efficient integration of renewable generation in the power system. In electronics, projects were based primarily on IoT, Al and Fuzzy.

Computer Engineering and Computer Sciences displayed 34 projects with a prime focus on robotics, machine, artificial intelligence, surveillance system and human aid systems

Professionals and representatives from more than thirty-five industries participated in the event. More than 15 companies took on-spot interviews and offered jobs/called for a second interview.

The chief guest appreciated the management of the university in organizing the excellent event and expressed his pleasure over the quality of the developed projects by the Final Year Students of HITEC.