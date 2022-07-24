People are talking about

-- the multiple issues afflicting the whole infrastructure of Karachi’s International Airport – there is no designated waiting area, the luggage trolleys are mostly broken and the prices of snacks are seriously exorbitant. People say airports all over the world have been revamped modernised but if funds are an issue, the authorities need to at least improve the gloomy picture of this airport and bring it up to the standard required of an airline terminal of a provincial capital.

-- how a celebration was transformed into a horrific tragedy on the Indus as an overloaded boat filled with wedding guests capsized in the river because one of the vessels was dangerously overloaded with 100 passengers piled on to it. People say the unfortunate truth is that we as a society fail to learn any lessons from such calamities. Loading such a large number of passengers onto a boat was inviting trouble and it is highly doubtful that any safety gear was available.

-- how, despite the economic problems facing the country, a highly discriminatory 150% executive allowance for bureaucrats serving in different departments of the government while excluding many others who are also serving under the same roof has been announced by the PM. People say the notification is in violation of the constitution, as there cannot be discrimination between two officers performing the same task and it is hoped that the disgruntled employees challenge the notification in court.

-- the news that the world’s leading short-form video platform TikTok has released its global Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, highlighting that it removed 12.5 million videos from Pakistan, which ranks second in the world for the most videos taken down from the platform over violation of community guidelines during the first quarter of 2022. People say this was inevitable because though many Pakistanis own mobile phones, they are not educated so they are not cognizant with social media regulations.

-- the mind boggling wheeling and dealing that went on during the elections for CM Punjab and how upsetting it was for those who love their country to see what was going on. People say all political entities should take stock of their behaviour and see how it affects the citizens because not everyone is gullible or easily fooled and their behaviour is causing polarisation in society which is very dangerous and may cause an upheaval that will be hard to contain.

-- the news that filmmaker, Wagma Feroz was the Grand Prize winner for the prestigious Stefanus Prize for interfaith harmony for her short film “She Makes Everything Beautiful,” in a competition. It’s the story of a multi-faith salon in Swat that dares to overcome cultural and religious divides to make all things beautiful. People say it’s an honour for Pakistan as this prize is awarded to persons who have made an outstanding contribution to promote FoRB (freedom of religion or belief) in particular and human rights in general.

-- how despite the recent elections being seen as fairly ‘free and fair,’ the PTI is not happy with the Election Commission, so the party needs to be more direct about why it does not trust the Chief Election Commissioner, providing sufficient evidence to substantiate its allegations against him. People say if the PTI wants the CEC gone, there is a political process involved and it should be followed as haranguing the latter in public is certainly not the way to go about it. – I.H.