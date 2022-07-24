Effects of COVID-19 on university athletes

Coronavirus pandemic has affected sports and players during 2019-22 as a worst period of the time across the world. The infection has affected sportsmen badly whether they play at university- or national level. It has left deep imprints on social, economic, mental and individual lives of people. The grass root level players and professional athletes sustained the worst effects of the pandemic.

According to my observations, COVID-19 has affected badly the varsity-level athletes, who with limited resources strived to continue their sports tasks. This is a fact that every individual experiences certain issues in his/her life in terms of health, social or psychological life. The life of an athlete is totally different because his/her training. Coronavirus-induced restrictions have affected athletes individually and collectively. They were not allowed to continue their sports practice collectively and there were not sufficient sports events where they might demonstrate sports skills.

University athletes are normally more social and lockdown conditions left bad impact on their skills and health individually and collectively.

The varsity athletes faced another trouble as they were not allowed to continue their sports practice in any nearby gyms and fitness centres. They were also devoid of playground facilities during peak time of the pandemic.

There were cases when athletes suffered psychological and physical issues such as blood pressure, stress, anxiety, depression, diabetes and heart attack. The pandemic affected their future as well.

A Pakistani university athlete leads a hard life in terms of finance because there are very limited opportunities when they are accorded scholarships or other financial assistance. Their issues got exacerbated when there were limited sports events during pandemic and there was no financial support was extended to them from any side. During leisure time excessive usage of digital media also affected their lifestyle and they became lazy that was very dangerous for their career. Now, when the severity of pandemic have lessened they are returning to their sport routines despite several troubles caused by the infection.

(Dr Sajjad Ali Gill is attached to Sports Sciences Department of the University of the Punjab)