PUASA concerned over appointment of PU VC

LAHORE : Punjab University’s Academic Staff Association (PUASA) on Saturday has expressed concerns over handing over the post of PU Vice Chancellor to a retired professor.

According to a press release issued here Saturday a meeting of the PUASA’s Executive Council taking stock of the administrative affairs of the Punjab University observed with great concern that at the expiry of tenures of Vice Chancellor and Pro Vice Chancellor, the charge of the office of the Vice Chancellor could have been given to the Senior Most Professor of the university whereas in clear disregard it was given to a retired professor, who was already working as Professor Emeritus. “Professor Emeritus is believed to serve in teaching and research and cannot be given administrative assignment. In other Universities, serving senior most teachers have been given additional charge as Vice Chancellor,” reads the press release.

The meeting participants observed that unfortunately the office of PVC was not filled in due time, otherwise such fluid situation could easily be avoided. Similarly, they said a junior professor, who was promoted from Assistant Professor to Professor and then a faculty was especially crafted to elevate him as Dean, who was junior to number of other Deans, was recommended by the outgoing VC, as Member Syndicate which was against the morality, merit and judicious use of discretionary powers and in utter disregard of the seniority. The PUASA executive council passed a resolution showing concerns over, what it termed, the deteriorating administrative affairs of the university and demanded the strict implementation of merit and seniority in all appointments. The council decided to raise the issue on all forums to seek justice for the community, as the appointments tantamount to hamper the merit in the university.

The Council demanded the grant of 15% Disparity Reduction Allowance 2022, which was recently announced by the Government, to all the teaching and non-teaching staff of the University in the salaries of July 2022. The executive council further resolved for grant of revised pay scales to all the grades as per notification of govt.