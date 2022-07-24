Subsidised flour available in City

LAHORE : DC Lahore Umar Sher Chattha has said that supply of subsidised flour has been ensured at around 1,100 sale points in the provincial capital. He said a total of 160,081 flour bags, out of which 50,864 of 10kg and 109,217 of 20kg, had been provided to various sale points. He added the price of a 10kg bag of flour was fixed at Rs490 and a 20kg flour bag at Rs980 by the govt. DC said district officers, ACs and price control magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability of the subsidised flour so that people could benefit from the government subsidy.