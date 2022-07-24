City may receive more downpour today

LAHORE : Heavy to moderate rain was recorded in the City here on Saturday while Met office warned that more heavy rains may hit the city during the next 24 hours.

In Lahore, rainfall was recorded in various localities during the day. During the rain in the city, MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed reviewed the rain operation and visited Lakshmi Chowk and also inspected Wasa Emergency Camps in other city localities.

Apart from this, MD Wasa also visited disposal stations in Usman Block and Nishtar Colony. He said that all the disposal stations were functioning at their full capacity and generators were brought into use during power outages for timely drainage of water.

In the city, Johar Town recorded the highest rainfall of 86mm, Nishtar Town (66mm), Samanabad (22mm), Iqbal town (15mm), Tajpura (12mm), Airport, Gulshan Ravi and Lakshami Chowk (10mm), Chowk Nakhuda (5mm) and Mughalpura (3mm). While talking to media, MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmad said that almost all the areas across the city were cleared from the rainwater. He said Lakshami Chowk, Chowk Nakhuda, Cooper Road, Do Moriya and Aik Moriya Pul, Firdous Market, GPO, Nabha Road, Bhaati Gate, Jinnah Hospital and Tikka Chowk were cleared and traffic was going on there.

Following the prediction of more heavy rains, MD Wasa has instructed field staff to be ready all the time and in case of further rain, drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas will be ensured on priority.

Met officials said that strong monsoon currents were penetrating in upper, central and southern parts of the country, which may result in heavy rains and may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpur Khas, Dadu, Umerkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, DG Khan, Sargodha, DI Khan, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahimyar khan on Sunday (today).

They further said that flash flooding may also expected in local Nullahs of Zhob, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan on Sunday while rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period. Met officials has advised the travelers and tourists to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokundi where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 31.5°C and minimum was 25.9°C.