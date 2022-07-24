Abad chief resigns due to city’s ‘bad economic situation’

Association of Builders and Developers (Abad) Chairman Mohsin Shaikhani resigned from his post on Saturday citing the “bad economic situation” of Karachi as the reason for his decision.

Addressing the members of the association, Shaikhani said that there is political and economic turmoil in the country. “Under such circumstances, it’s very difficult for the business community to continue their businesses.”

He said that until such a scenario persists, they do not know whether they will be able to continue their businesses or fulfil their commitments to the public. “I request the business community to realise their importance. We need to understand our role.”

He said the business community pays their taxes but does not know their importance, and if they do not take a stand in such a scenario, continuing their businesses or fulfilling their public commitments will not be an easy task. He added that the business community needs to play such a role that they can keep Pakistan and its cities safe. He requested all the business communities and members of different business chambers, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries, and Karachi bar officials to play their role in normalising the country’s political and economic conditions.

“We need to make sure that we fulfil our commitments to the people and to our customers,” he said, adding that he fears the time when the business community will fail to deliver on their commitments.

He pointed out that they do not know how low Pakistani rupee will fall, and that how much political turmoil will increase in the country.

He lamented that in such uncertain situations, foreign investments start declining in the country, and sadly, they cannot see any environment for improvement. “There are no policies for improvement, and we don’t know anything about [the future of] the government,” he said, adding that he sees a bleak future.

He requested the business community to take the lead to play its role and save their country. He resigned as Abad chairman, and apologised to the association’s members and the business community. He asked everyone to play their role in improving the country’s economy.