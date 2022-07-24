Four ‘robbers’ killed by citizen, police in separate incidents

Four suspected robbers were killed in different incidents in the city on Saturday.

According to Bilal Colony police, two suspects riding a motorcycle shot and injured a citizen, Abbas Ramzan, for offering resistance during a mugging bid in New Karachi. A citizen, who was watching the mugging from a distance, shot and killed the suspects while they were trying to escape the scene.

The bodies of the robbers were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where they were identified as Wazir and Saeed. The police recovered a pistol and a motorcycle from their possession.

Separately, two suspects riding a motorcycle shot and injured a citizen, namely Tariq, in Surjani Town. They were fleeing the scene when they saw police personnel patrolling the area. At this, they opened fire on the police and tried to escape. In retaliation, the police fired back and killed one of the suspects on the spot, while his companion managed to escape the scene.

Police recovered a motorcycle, weapons, and looted valuables from the possession of the killed robber.

Another suspected robber was killed and his accomplice wounded in an alleged encounter with police in the Nagan Chowrangi area on Saturday night.

Police said the two suspects riding a motorcycle were looting citizens at gunpoint when a motorcycle squad of the Taimuria police station reached the scene and tried to intercept them. The cops killed one of the suspects and arrested his companion after an exchange of fire. The deceased was taken to the ASH.