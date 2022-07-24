Defamation case against PTI MNA Alamgir Khan quashed

A magisterial court has declined to give the go-ahead to the trial of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Alamgir Khan in a case pertaining to allegedly defaming state institutions, and observed that the police filed the case without the mandatory sanction of the federal or provincial government.

Judicial Magistrate (East) Sibghatullah said the lawmaker was booked under sections 131 (Abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc.), 550-A (punishment for intentional ridiculing of the Armed Forces etc), and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). But the essential element of the filing of a complaint by an authorised officer as required under Section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was missing, he pointed out.

Section 196 of the CrPC mandates the federal or the provincial government to authorise an officer to lodge a complaint in case of commission of an offence against the state.

“No court shall take cognisance of any offence punishable under Chapter VI or IXA of the Pakistan Penal Code (except Section 127), or punishable under Section 108-A, or Section 153-A, or Section 294-A, or Section 295-A or Section 505 of the same Code, unless upon complaint made by order of, or under authority from, the Central Government, or the Provincial Government concerned, or some officer empowered in this behalf by either of the two Governments,” reads the section.

The FIR was registered on behalf of the state through Gulshan SHO Mohammad Ashraf Jogi.

The magistrate passed this order on the final charge sheet submitted by the investigating officer, who recommended the court to try the lawmaker for these offences.

He said the present case was lodged by the SHO himself without any complaint from the authority concerned, adding that he didn’t agree with the IO’s recommendation to forward the case to a sessions court for trial.

Defence counsel Zahoor Mahsud, who represented the lawmaker, argued that the charges against his client were baseless and politically motivated and pleaded with the court to discharge him from the case. Khan was out on bail.

The court disposed of the FIR as C Class and discharged the lawmaker from the case.

According to the charge sheet, the complainant said he along with his subordinates was on his routine patrol when he spotted graffiti on the walls of the Aero Club near a cricket ground in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, which showed different animals, and beside them, “the law of jungle is better” and other remarks were written.