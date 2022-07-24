Ex-police officer held for vandalizing burger chain outlet

A case has been registered against former SSP Mian Jamshed Inamullah for allegedly vandalizing a well-known international burger chain outlet in Korangi.

The police registered the case after CCTV footage of the former police officer vandalizing a burger chain outlet on Korangi Road had gone viral on social media.

The administration of the burger chain claimed that when the former officer along with his companions reached the outlet at five in the morning, the restaurant had already been closed. “The ex-cop demanded food forcibly, when staff refused, he beat up the guard and subjected the staff to the worst kind of torture,” the administration alleged.

Police said they were on a routine patrol when they saw that two groups were attacking each other with sticks, stones, kicks and punches.

To avoid any untoward incident, the police interfered and took some of them into custody.

Police said those taken into the custody included Musawir, Agha, Ahmed Rehman and Jamshed Inamullah, while a case had been registered against them.