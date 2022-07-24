Necessary steps taken in view of likely downpour today: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is so sacred of Asif Ali Zaradri that its leaders start crying foul when they see him meeting political leaders.

“Had he [Mr Zardari] indulged in horse-trading in Punjab, the PTI’s nominated candidate [for Punjab CM’s slot] would not have bagged 186 votes; therefore, the PTI leadership should apologise to Zardari,” he said while talking to media persons during the last leg of his visit to storm water drains in Karachi on Saturday.

He was accompanied by Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Local Government Nasir Shah and Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

The CM said former president Zardari was a leading politician of the country who had pursued the politics of reconciliation just to strengthen democracy and bring stability to the country. “Chaudhry Shujaat was an ally of the PTI and due to his political differences with them [the PTI leadership], he parted ways with them and stopped his party MPAs from voting for the candidate nominated by Imran Khan for the Punjab CM’s election,” he said and added that such authority of the party head had been accepted by the Supreme Court.

Replying to a question, Shah said his government was keen to hold the second phase of local bodies’ elections in Sindh, but the Election Commission of Pakistan postponed the polls without their consent.

“It is a baseless and unfounded allegation that the PPP and its government in Sindh have got the local bodies’ election postponed,” he said and added that the next mayor of the city would belong to the PPP. He said it was up to the leadership of the PPP to make the nomination for the slot of Karachi’s mayor.

To a question, Shah said that the unfortunate incident at the under-construction Shadman drain in the city in which a family met with a massive tragedy had hurt him. “You know we were faced with natural calamities, and in such a situation, people should avoid going out,” he said and added that he was not defending his government after the incident, but it was time to protect the children and other family members by preferring to stay home at the time of calamities.

A similar incident had happened near Jhimpir where a child had died after he was trapped in a coal mine filled with rainwater. “We, being the heads of our families, must protect our families in the situation of natural calamities,” he said and expressed sympathy with the aggrieved families.

Visit to city

The CM, keeping in view the forecast of heavy downpour in Karachi in the coming days, visited different areas of the city, particularly ongoing cleanliness and repair work at storm water drains.

Shah visited the KPT drain, Machhar Colony drain, a drain located near City Railway Station, Mahmoodabad drain, Picher drain, two drains in Lyari, a drain passing through Urdu Bazaar, Burnes Road, Sindh Secretariat and other low-lying areas and various other parts of the metropolis and gave necessary instructions to the local government officials deputed there.

Talking to the media, he brushed aside the impression that the local government agencies in Sindh had failed to ensure quick disposal of rainwater in the current monsoon season. He said the rainwater was disposed of after the rains had stopped. He claimed that the people of the city appreciated the government’s efforts in this regard.

The CM said that the municipal agencies of the city had made necessary arrangements and measures for tackling the situation of heavy downpour that was likely to begin in the city early on Sunday morning.