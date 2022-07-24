Sancho stars in United draw with Villa

PERTH: Winger Jadon Sancho continued his goal scoring form but Manchester United let slip a two-goal advantage to finish their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia with a 2-2 friendly draw against Aston Villa on Saturday.
United, wearing their white away shirts, exhibited their newfound attacking flair in a dominant first half, but conceded a header to Villa’s Calum Chambers in the dying seconds amid inclement conditions at Perth’s Optus Stadium marked by a soggy pitch.
Under new coach Erik ten Hag, United wrapped up their tour with England national player Sancho a standout to notch his third goal from four friendlies.
