Pera shocks Kontaveit to win Hamburg title

PARIS: On-form American Bernarda Pera ousted world number two Anett Kontaveit in straight sets to win the WTA Hamburg clay court tournament on Saturday.
Pera, ranked 81st, won 6-2, 6-4 in 1hr 14 min against the top seed from Estonia to seal the second title of her career after Budapest a week ago.
The 27-year-old has now won 12 straight matches at all levels, stretching back to Budapest qualifying, and 24 consecutive sets.
For Kontaveit it was a second final lost this year after Doha, having won the Saint Petersburg title in February.
