Nauman to replace Shaheen in second Test

ISLAMABAD: Left arm spinner Nauman Ali will replace injured Shaheen Shah Afridi in the playing XI for the second Test against Sri Lanka, starting at Galle Stadium today.

Pakistan will take the field without their premier fast bowler after he was ruled out of the second Test because of a knee injury sustained on the fourth day of the first Test.

With the Galle surface providing assistance to spin bowlers, Pakistan have included Nauman Ali in the XI and have decided to go only with two fast bowlers. Confirming the combination, Babar said,

“We will definitely miss Shaheen because of the way he bowls. He bowls with aggression and gets us wickets upfront that helps the team. It is unfortunate that he is not in the side, but considering the conditions, we have included a spinner, Nauman Ali, and will go with two fast bowlers in tomorrow’s match,” he said on the eve of the second Test.

The captain has attributed the first Test win against Sri Lanka as the result of the team effort.

This feat, according to Babar, was possible because of their hard work, teamwork, belief and each individual’s eagerness to play his role in helping the side cross the line. “We are chasing scores at different venues that people often think are not achievable, but we have the faith. We are looking to make records when we take the field and it is our hard work and belief that is making it happen. We are united and players are stepping up and looking for opportunities to deliver for the team. When we are up for the challenges we encounter through partnerships or through our bowling plans,” he said. Babar Azam said that they learn from mistakes and make sure not to repeat them.

The win in the first Test has put Pakistan on the third spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table and with a win percentage of over 54, Pakistan, who are to play five Tests at home later in the year, have a serious chance of making it to the second edition’s final.