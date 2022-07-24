We can challenge all leading teams: Bhutta

KARACHI: The captain of Pakistan hockey team Umer Bhutta has said that the Green-shirts, irrespective of their low rankings in world hockey, are capable of giving tough times and even defeat all world hockey leading teams.

According to Umer, the low ranking is mainly attributed to not playing enough international hockey and he hoped that they would show their best form and wonderful performance in the Commonwealth Games.

While talking to 'The News' on Saturday, Umer Bhutta, before leaving the country for participation in the Commonwealth Games, said that the performance of the team is improving gradually in each international outing and soon the national hockey team would become a winning combination.

He said that the Commonwealth Games would be a tough bet where all leading teams will come from different continents and it is the best time for the Green-shirts to show their true potential.

“Our forwards and penalty-corner specialists are in their best form and they have the ability to score goals against any world leading hockey team. They proved their worth time and time again in all previous international hockey competitions,” Bhutta said.

However, the captain accepted that they are still lacking in finishing the match successfully and the entire hockey team is working hard to overcome this deficiency with the help of team management.

He further said that goalkeepers and defenders are also improving their game. “The greater the number of international hockey matches our boys play, the more they will get benefit and will eventually the entire team will be converted into a winning squad,” Bhutta hoped.

In the training camp concluded yesterday, he said that they worked hard on all gray areas and weaknesses which caused their defeats in previous matches and hoped that in the Commonwealth Games, they would give tough times to all leading teams there.