First batch of 102-member contingent leaves for UK

ISLAMABAD: The 32-member first batch of the total of 102-member Pakistan contingent has left for the UK for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games starting from July 28.

Besides the 22-member hockey contingent, seven members of the boxing team, one member each of swimming, table tennis and badminton games will also leave Sunday for the Games.

The government is supporting 59 members while the rest of 43 are to be sponsored either by Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) or by respective federations.

All the remaining athletes accredited to compete in the Games are to be supported by the POA while the federations will take care of respective supporting officials.

The players will participate in 13 disciplines including aquatics (swimming) athletics, para-athletics, boxing, badminton, gymnastics, hockey, judo, squash, table tennis, weightlifting, cricket and wrestling.

Vice-President, POA Syed Muhammad Abid Qadri Gillani will serve as Chef-de-Mission while Director General Col. (Retd.) Muhammad Asif Zaman and Majid Waseem will function as Deputy Chef-de-Missions. Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, Ehsan-Ur-Rehman Mazari will also be part of the contingent to represent the country in the Commonwealth Inter Ministerial meeting.