Gross financial mismanagement spread over decades plus political chaos produced Sri Lanka. Over to Pakistan. Pakistan’s current crisis is more political than economic. Right now, politics is pushing our economy to the brink of a complete disaster. Our politicians playing their game of thrones in the midst of a serious currency crisis will have disastrous consequences.

Right now, it is extremely important to correctly diagnose the real crisis Pakistan is in. Look at the rupee. The rupee has lost some 30 per cent over the past 100 days. Look at the state of dollar availability in the interbank market. A few days ago, Pakistan’s oil marketing companies, including Pakistan State Oil, had to buy dollars to retire their dollar obligations at the rate of Rs242 per dollar (Rs20 over and above the then interbank rate). The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has no dollars to finance imports; Pakistani importers are on their own.

Look at Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry – not being able to import Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). Look at what is happening to Pakistan’s Eurobonds. The bond maturing on the 5th of December 2022 is yielding a mind boggling 51.3 per cent. In plain English: global investors think that Pakistan is headed towards a potentially disastrous sovereign default.

So, what is Pakistan’s real crisis? Politics, to begin with, leading Pakistan into an unprecedented ‘currency crisis’ (a currency crisis “occurs when a nation is unable to pay for essential imports or service its external debt repayment”). Right now, Pakistan is having great difficulty paying for oil, food and medicine imports.

What next? In Sri Lanka, gross financial mismanagement spread over decades and topped up by political chaos produced a currency crisis, devaluation, inflation, capital controls, loadshedding, food quotas, shortage of food, shortage of life saving drugs, a sovereign default, social unrest, violent protests and finally troop deployment. In Lebanon, the army “scrapped meat from the meals offered to on-duty soldiers, because of rising food prices.”

Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka’s president, told Sri Lankans: “The next couple of months will be the most difficult ones of our lives. I have no desire to hide the truth and to lie to the public. Although these facts are unpleasant and terrifying, this is the true situation.”

Pakistan has the talent, and the resources. We have the solutions to our problems, but political chaos is the barrier. We can blame the IMF but Pakistan’s leaders are responsible to save Pakistan, not the IMF. We can blame the World Bank but the World Bank is 11,000km away from Islamabad – and couldn't care less.

In Pakistan, a disaster is in the making. This is time for disaster management. We must make a distinction between a ‘symptom’ and the ‘disease’. The hammering down of the Pakistani rupee is really a ‘symptom’-the real ‘disease’ is political chaos.

Right now, we really have no time to discuss who is responsible. Right now, we must only focus on how to end political uncertainty. Right now, we must only focus on guaranteeing policy continuity. In Pakistan, economics must take over politics – the sooner, the better. Unless economics takes over politics, the current trajectory is towards a potentially disastrous default.

The writer is a columnist based in Islamabad. He tweets @saleemfarrukh and can be reached at: farrukh15@hotmail.com