Which way forward?

The fallout of Punjab's politics continues to grow. One day after the controversial vote in the Punjab Assembly for CM, with Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari deciding to cancel out the 10 votes cast by PML-Q members on the basis of a letter written by PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the parties remain deeply divided, with the PTI going on a warpath and threatening to bring people to the streets unless the government bows down. However, there is talk now of possible efforts at mediation between the coalition government partners and PTI Chairman Imran Khan – efforts that could possibly result in early elections, as early as October this year. Senior journalists who met Imran Khan on Friday have said that he is ready to negotiate with the incumbent government on three important issues: elections, including electoral reforms, an economic agenda for the country and the appointment of the army chief. There are also murmurs of a possible 'negotiated' return of Nawaz Sharif to the country, if elections are to take place earlier than expected.

As far as Imran Khan’s willingness to talk to his political opponents is concerned, it is a welcome development – considering the former prime minister's refusal to date to 'talk' to the other side. It is indeed the need of the hour that all political stakeholders – which should ideally mean only political parties – sit together and chart a way forward. Pakistan is at an economic crossroads and if the economic situation is not handled properly, we could be inching closer to a point of no return. A country of more than 220 million cannot afford such a meltdown. After an initial delay, which could easily have been avoided, the incumbent government has spent months taking one difficult economic decision after another so that the IMF programme is restored. For this, the PML-N has had to pay a huge political cost – as seen in the results of the Punjab by-polls.

Meanwhile, politics is once again back in the courtroom, with the Supreme Court hearing the PTI and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi's petition regarding Friday's Punjab Assembly proceedings. For now, the SC bench has declared Hamza Shehbaz a ‘trustee CM’ till the next hearing that takes place on Monday. All the coalition partners have demanded that a full court SC bench should hear all petitions pertaining to the run-off election and other related petitions together. This may be seen as a pressure tactic but the full-court demand may not be without merit, given the degree of confusion over whether the party head or the parliamentary leader determines how voting takes place in the House. It is also correct that the voice of the party head ruled in the case that took place in the centre during the no-confidence move against Imran Khan after which 25 members were deseated. There is a huge amount of confusion which will need to be sorted out and a clear-cut decision made which can be used for the future. Otherwise, there is the danger that we will lapse into these situations again and again.

Under the circumstances when political chaos is imminent and an economic crisis is staring us in the face, it is all the more important for all political parties to sit together and agree on a new social contract as well as a charter of economy. This is also important if our political parties want to retain their authority and independence, instead of the constant ceding of space we have seen the past few months. As the country sinks deeper into a political crisis, yet again, what it needs is a serious discussion by the people’s representatives on a way forward that brings stability, both political and economic. There is no other way if either side wishes to rule the country with a clear mandate and without having to constantly look over its shoulder.