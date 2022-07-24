Cities in the dark

People in Hyderabad are dealing with the curse of power outages. Electricity remains out for more than 12 hours in a day. This is unbearable, and record temperatures of the current summer make things even worse. What hurts more than loadshedding is the fact that cities like Hyderabad barely enjoy the attention of mainstream media. TV channels usually focus on Karachi’s issues and power outages in the city, conveniently ignoring the rest of Sindh.

Regional channels are doing their best, but their reports are usually drowned in the noise surrounding big cities. This needs to be corrected. Until the media highlights the challenges faced by different cities, the government will not come up with solutions to address them.

Waqas Ali

Hyderabad