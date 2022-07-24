Earthly poison

Nuclear ore is found in mountains and in the ground. They are found as solid rocks and look like other ores but the nuclear ores release deadly radiation. These radiation waves can cause cancer and other illnesses. The mountains in the north of Pakistan are constantly eroding due to human construction or through snow, landslides and rain. This erosion can cause radioactive ores to be exposed to the environment. Since the mountain populations are scattered and thinly populated, the nuclear radiation can cause illnesses for one or a few families while sparing the rest of the village. Without radiation measuring equipment, the local population would never know the real reason for the illnesses.

I therefore request the government to establish radiation monitoring teams for the northern mountain regions, especially Swat. The monitoring team should use radiation measuring devices to record the radiation levels. Once any region is found with high radiation a retrieval team should collect or cover the radiation source with lead covers. The government can also use the data to find regions with high rates of cancer, which can be an indication of nuclear radiation poisoning of the local population.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar